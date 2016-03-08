Juve and Lyon to challenge Inter for Chelsea striker
28 December at 21:40Another battle off the pitch is brewing in the mercato, Juve and Inter give it non-stop. On the pitch, with their words, In the ranking and on the market (via calciomercato).
For large and even secondary objectives. Fabio Paratici and Beppe Marotta challenge each other. In the beginning of the season it was for Romelu Lukaku, teasing about Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala .
And the skirmishes continue: Dejan Kulusevski likes them both with Inter in front, Juve is ahead for Sandro Tonali , for Federico Chiesa between one step forward and one backward we will have to wait for raises and counter-offers.
With the list getting longer and longer, a new name is already being added these days: it is that of Olivier Giroud.
The French World Champion is one of Inter's first options in regards to a vice-Lukaku , his profile is being examined by the Nerazzurri manager who is evaluating the value for money already in January.
By being out of contract and out of the technical project of Frankie Lampard, Chelsea practically gave him the autonomy to free himself immediately . So his entourage started the tour of Europe, knocking also on the door of Juve.
Proposed in recent weeks, Juve does not say no but takes time. And the fact that Giroud likes Inter makes it perhaps a little more palatable, as long as the famous third inconvenience doesn't come up: Lyon is serious and perhaps in a hurry more than anyone else.
Anthony Privetera
