Juve and PSG, the complex affair
03 December at 10:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus and French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have been involved in a rather complex deals in the recent past.
Most recently, Adrien Rabiot joined the Turin-based club as a free-agent after his contract with PSG came to an end, then there was defender Matthijs de Ligt who came close to joining the French giants but ended up coming to Turin which must’ve left a bad taste in Paris.
However, things can turn around as few deals between the both clubs can very well take place in the near future.
First of which might include right-back Mattia De Sciglio who is PSG’s preferred right-back option and it seems that Juve are also willing to let go the defender in the mid-season transfer window.
However, the Old Lady’s hierarchy would prefer someone in return as well and the option of Thomas Meunier is surely a tempting one.
Another option which can become a reality is of Edinson Cavani who is set to leave PSG for free in the summer of 2020 but so far Juve have not shown any interest in bringing him to Italy.
Last but not the least is Kylian Mbappe who is Juve’s ultimate target but he is someone PSG are not willing to let go anytime soon.
Fabrizio Romano
