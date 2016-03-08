Juve-Atletico: Simeone reacts to Ronaldo's controversial goal celebration
13 March at 10:30Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration after the Old Lady's win on the Colchoneros last night: "For sure he did it for the same reason I did it at the Wanda Metropolitano: to show his personality to his fans. Overall, Juve were better than us. We had a chance with Morata but nothing more really. We had to defend well but they kept attacking us. They were tactically better than us, we have to congratulate them becaue they were better in every aspect and in every challenge".
