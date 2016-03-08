Juve-Barca, exchange deal regarding Bernardeschi and Rakitic has slowed: the situation
22 January at 09:20The exchange deal between Juventus and Barcelona regarding Federico Bernardeschi and Ivan Rakitic has slowed down, as successful negotiations look more and more unlikely, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the two clubs have been in constant contact over the last week regarding the swap deal. The two clubs have a very good relationship and Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Paratici was the one to approach the Blaugrana for a possible exchange, reopening negotiations that were started last summer. However, the operation has been confirmed to be too difficult to complete, despite Barcelona’s attempts to facilitate it.
The main issue that has seen the talks slow down is that Juventus want compensation for Bernardeschi as well as Rakitic, the report continues. The Turin based club immediately demanded around €10 million for the 25-year-old Italian, because he is six years younger than Rakitic and has a contract that expires in 2022, not 2021 like the Croatian.
Apollo Heyes
