Juve, Barcelona: Battle for Lacroix, the new De Ligt

If De Ligt represents the present and the near future of Juventus, the longer-term prospect in this field would be Lenny Lacroix.



It is said that both the bianoneri and blaugrana have their eyes on the promising 2003 born defender owned by Metz, one of the most interesting prospects of the entire French scene.



A physically powerful player, relentless in marking and almost insuperable in one-on-one, qualities to which he manages to combine with \good technical ability when restarting the action of his team.



The scouts of Juventus have noticed this boy, born in Alsace, on the occasion of the prestigious international Under-16 tournament of Val-de-Marne last year, in which Lacroix was the best player of the event.



Extremely attentive and aggressive enough in one-on-one situations, Lacroix is a player of great flexibility despite his young age, being able to also act as a right-back when called upon.



Calciomercato.com reports that, in addition to Juventus, Barcelona also attempted a first approach with the player , who has not yet signed the first professional contract and therefore, at the end of the season, can leave if a payment satisfies Metz.

Anthony Privetera