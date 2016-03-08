Juve-Cagliari, total agreement for Pjaca: what is missing for the closure
21 January at 09:20He returned to the field for 15 minutes in the Italian Cup and thus collected his first seasonal appearance with the Juventus shirt. Maurizio Sarri preferred him to Emre Can as the last change in the match against Udinese.
Despite very well expecting to lose the player, at the press conference the Juventus coach Sarri praised him, as reported by calciomercato.
“If spaces are opened up for him I am delighted. He had a unique misfortune, he has enormous potential. In Naples he was my goal, I got very angry when he signed with Juventus. If a space opens up, I'm the first to be happy. "
The space has opened, Pjaca has returned to the field and now wants to play continuously in the second half of the season. But not at Juve, where there is very little space for him: the Juventus club in fact wants to find a solution to enhance the loan experience for the Croatian.
The team that moved first is Cagliari, who are now closer than ever to the bianconeri.
President Giulini's club already last week asked Pjaca on loan to Juventus and the response of the bianconeri was positive: the two clubs have a total agreement . The sports director Paratici said yes to the loan for the Croatian, but Pjaca's final answer for the closing is still missing after already rejecting Dinamo Zagreb and other proposals.
The wants to evaluate all the options well before making a final decision. Cagliari, however, insists and wants an answer soon. For Pjaca it can be an important opportunity to relaunch.
