Juve can change the future of De Sciglio: from Sarri to PSG - the latest
19 April at 18:30There are many question marks about Juventus' present and future, and one of the internal dilemmas concerns Mattia De Sciglio. The defender has been linked with a departure and although his contract will expire in 2022, he could leave as early as this summer.
However, some decisions will be crucial. The first, and the most important, will be made by Maurizio Sarri, who will remain the manager of the Bianconeri next season. The numbers show that De Sciglio isn't the manager's first choice, but the latter still considers him an important depth player.
In any case, the full-back isn't unsellable. The second decision, as our report continues, will be taken by Juventus. In the coming weeks, they will try to understand if De Sciglio is still in the sights of Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia, before talking to the player's entourage.
The ball will then pass to De Sciglio, who will decide what to do with the proposals on the table. At 27, he wants to play regularly and this is tough at Juventus. Considering the Euros next year, a move might be necessary.
