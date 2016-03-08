Juve, Can: 'I lost the UCL final against Ronaldo, now I want to win it with him'

Juventus midfielder Emre Can spoke to Sky Italia about the Champions League, which his side is aiming to win, adding that he wants to win it with Ronaldo this time, as opposed to last year.

"It's nice to play with Ronaldo, everyone would like to have him in their team. He's a champion on the pitch and a very nice guy off it. We all learn a lot from him. Last year I lost the Champions League final against him, this year I want to win it with him.

"Atletico Madrid? It will be very tough, they are one of the strongest opponents we could've gotten. They defend very well and it's difficult to play against them, but we are Juventus and we have to believe in ourselves. The fans can't wait for us to win the trophy.

"We also have the chance of winning the Scudetto for the eighth consecutive time, but it's always difficult to do so. There is a lot of hard work behind it all. The Scudetto is our first goal but obviously, there is also the Champions League," he concluded.