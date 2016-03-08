Juve, chaos Dybala: offers from Man Utd and PSG

Dybala himself had made it clear that he wants to stay at Juventus and defend the number 10 shirt. After a poor season last time out, he's looking to redeem himself this season. The Bianconeri consider him off the market, but in football, anything can happen, as offers are bound to arrive.



According to Tuttosport , Juventus have already been in talks with two clubs about the future of Dybala: Paris Saint-Germain and Man Utd. The French side are preparing for life without Neymar, and believe that Dybala would be a good replacement.

The Red Devils could lose Lukaku and Pogba this summer, and thus they will also need to strengthen the squad, wanting to build a more technical attack. Juve are asking for three-digit offers, which so far haven't arrived, though negotiations continue.