During the 'Maestrelli Award' ceremony ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke about the upcoming months with the Bianconeri and the fantastic performances of Italy in the Euro qualifiers, winning 10/10 games.

The defender sustained a serious injury at the start of the season, keeping him on the sidelines. However, he hopes to be back on the pitch soon, as he confirmed in the interview. For the Turin side, he will almost be like a January signing.

"I hope to be ready between February and March. The recovery is going well, but it takes time and a lot of patience. Juve are doing very well, I hope to help them in the spring. Sarri's football? It takes a while, now it's important for the team to score a lot of points," he began.

It's no secret that Juventus are aiming to win the Champions League, and since it most likely will be his last season, Chiellini is very eager to take it home this season, after being so close several times.

"Winning the Champions League? I hope so, in the past we have touched the victory several times," he continued.

As mentioned, he also spoke about the Azzurri, who have surprised everybody during the Euro qualifiers. Mancini's side topped it off with a big 9-1 win against Armenia last night, and Chiellini praised the manager for his good work.

"9-1 is surprising. Mancini has so many merits, he is the main architect of the Italian renaissance," he concluded.