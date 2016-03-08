Juve, Demiral’s departure likely in January
18 November at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus are likely to sell defender Merih Demiral in the January transfer window.
The Turin-based club have a lot of defenders to choose from despite a serious injury veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini.
It is believed that the hierarchy of the Old Lady are willing to reduce the size of the squad and therefore, they are willing to sell a centre-back in the mid-season transfer window.
Two possible candidates for the departure are Daniele Rugani and Demiral, but the latter one has more demand therefore, his departure is looking more and more likely.
