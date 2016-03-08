Juve don't consider Demiral unsellable amid AC Milan rumours

The Turkish defender never expected to be the starter, but at least to be part of the rotations. However, it seems that Sarri doesn't share this idea. Against Genoa this evening, the former Sassuolo man could make an appearance, but that doesn't change things.





In recent weeks, AC Milan have been linked with a move for their defender, as they could switch to a three-man defence in January. In other words, reinforcement is needed. As we have learned , Demiral is highly regarded by sporting director Fabio Paratici, but at the same time, he isn't unsellable. Therefore, in case a good offer arrives, he could leave already in January. However, the price tag would be a hefty €40m.

​Eleven games on the bench and one disappointing outing against Verona. This is Merih Demiral's season with Juventus thus far, which perhaps hasn't started the way he imagined. In fact, he has failed to win the trust of Maurizio Sarri.