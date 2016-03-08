Juve, Douglas Costa nearly back: Sarri's plan
08 October at 11:30Dybala, Higuain and Ronaldo. Maurizio Sarri enjoys the Juventus attackers at his disposal, above all the Argentine who has shown great signs of improvement, but the manager is already planning the next moves for the league and Champions League.
During the international break, there will be time to try and recover some of the injured players. Danilo and De Sciglio are both on their way back, ready to stop the Bianconeri's full-back crisis. However, Douglas Costa's return is also approaching.
The Brazilian has more or less recovered from his injury to the right thigh, Tuttosport report (via calciomercato.com), and could soon be back in training with the rest of his teammates. It's unlikely to see him already against Bologna, but Sarri could have the player at his disposal in the days after.
With his return, the report continues, Sarri will be able to test the Brazilian winger along with Dybala, as they haven't really played together this season. And after the recent success, playing Dybala, Higuain and Ronaldo, the manager is ready to test more opportunities.
Go to comments