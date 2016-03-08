Juve, Dybala 'not convinced' by Man Utd move: the details

31 July at 21:00
Tomorrow, Paulo Dybala is expected to be back in Turin, ready to join his teammates at Continassa. Of course, he will speak with the manager and the management, as a move to Man Utd is in the works for the Argentine striker.

However, he's not there to give his consent to the move, but rather the opposite. He wants to make it clear that he intends to stay at the club, as he wants to be part of the new project under Maurizio Sarri's guidance.

Dybala will ask the manager to support him in the tug of war with the club, who are looking to send him away in a swap deal with Man Utd for Lukaku. His position, in short, has not changed even during these past days.

In fact, the project of the Red Devils doesn't convince him, both tactically and economically. Between tomorrow and Friday, Dybala's agent Jorge Antun will arrive in Turin, set to meet with the Bianconeri as the situation is far from easy.

