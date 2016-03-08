Juve eager to remove buyout clause from Bentancur’s contract
12 December at 13:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eager to remove a buyout clause from the contract of young midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and is having an excellent season for the Old Lady where he is emerging as a leader, that too at such a young age.
Bentancur has renewed his contract with the Turin-based club till the summer of 2024 just recently but it is believed that club’s hierarchy are now trying find ways in order to remove the release clause from the player’s contract.
The first reason is that Juve’s top management believe that the Uruguay international is too important for the club’s future and therefore, no other club should have a realistic opportunity of signing the player whenever they want.
The second reason is when Juve signed the player from Boca Junior, it was agreed that the Argentine club will receive 50 % of the future resale value of the player.
Juve was first looking to renegotiate with Boca’s hierarchy over the matter but with the change of personnel in key positions at the Argentine club, the Bianconeri have now dropped that idea and they are working on only removing the buyout clause.
Fabrizio Romano
