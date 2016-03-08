Juve, Emre Can: 'All positions are good, Rabiot and Ramsey...'
27 July at 13:30Emre Can, in an interview with Tuttosport, spoke about his thoughts on Serie A ahead of his second season here, as well as the future with Juventus.
"Preparation? It's going well. There are so many new things: manager and players. We must be available for the manager and his style of play. Allegri? I have no preferences, I think I can do well under both.
"At Juventus, we must win everything. The members know it. Serie A is very important, it's very difficult as there are so many matches. We want to win the Scudetto again, do well in Coppa Italia and try to win the Champions League.
"The different leagues? Serie A is more tactical, Premier League is physical and Bundesliga is technical. I feel good as a midfielder, but all positions are good. The important thing is to help the manager and the team.
"Inter? They have a very strong team, but there are other contenders for the Scudetto as well. Rabiot and Ramsey? The more champions, the better. If you play with Juve, you know there will be competition," he concluded.
