Juve, Everton reach agreement for Kean: medical tomorrow, the figures

The summit that took place in Montecarlo yesterday between Kean and his agent Minor Raiola was decisive: the Italian striker will sign a five-year deal worth €3m plus bonuses per year.

Tomorrow, he will be in England to complete the medical examinations for his new side, before putting pen to paper to make the deal official. Therefore, after many rumours, Kean is finally ready to leave Turin.

The sale will allow Juventus to continue their spending spree on the transfer market, as they have several targets in mind that could strengthen the side.