Juve, Everton reach agreement for Kean: medical tomorrow, the figures
30 July at 13:30The negotiations have been closed: Moise Kean will be a new striker of Everton. According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, the Toffees have reached an agreement with Juventus on the basis of €30m plus bonuses, which could take it up to €40m.
The summit that took place in Montecarlo yesterday between Kean and his agent Minor Raiola was decisive: the Italian striker will sign a five-year deal worth €3m plus bonuses per year.
Tomorrow, he will be in England to complete the medical examinations for his new side, before putting pen to paper to make the deal official. Therefore, after many rumours, Kean is finally ready to leave Turin.
The sale will allow Juventus to continue their spending spree on the transfer market, as they have several targets in mind that could strengthen the side.
