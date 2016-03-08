Rugani gives Chelsea boost: 'Higuain the right striker for Sarri'
21 January at 23:45Juve defender Daniele Rugani spoke to Sky Sport after the Juve-Chievo game: ' We did well tonight, I am happy for the three points and the goal. Game time? I believe that if you work hard, you will get your chance. I don't like to talk, I like to respond on the pitch. I always wait for my moment and I always try to help the team out when called upon. Higuain-Sarri? Higuain really did well under Sarri and he is a great finisher. Good luck to him. Contract renewal? Let's see it's not a priority for me...'.
Gonzalo Higuain is set to undergo his medical tests with Chelsea tomorrow, according to reports in Italy. The Blues' manager Maurizio Sarri is set to reunite with his favorite striker who became Serie A's best ever scorer in a single season with 36 goals in 35 games in the 2015/16 campaign with Napoli
