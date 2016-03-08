Juve: Higuain can join AC Milan on one condition
26 July at 18:34Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain could leave the Old Lady this summer with the Argentinean who is wanted by AC Milan and Chelsea. Juventus' CEO Beppe Marotta has just confirmed that the Bianconeri are thinking about the player's future (READ MORE).
AC Milan had been in talks to sign the former Napoli star but Juventus are only open to sell him for a fee above € 60 million. AC Milan can match the player's transfer fee if they sell Kalinic, Andre Silva and Carlos Bacca. At the moment Juventus and AC Milan have no agreement over a possible swap deal involving Higuain, Bonucci and Caldara.
Go to comments