Juve, Ibrahimovic urges Man Utd to sell Pogba

31 July at 19:30
Former Man Utd striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, spoke about Paul Pogba's future with the Red Devils in a recent interview with BBC, as the Frenchman is looking for a new adventure.

"I think it makes no sense to keep him if he doesn't want to stay. You have to let him go if he wants to play somewhere else, and then you can bring in someone who wants to be there.

"You don't want a player who doesn't want to stay at your club. It's a complicated situation. The best thing is to understand the best thing for the club," Ibrahimovic concluded amid recent rumours, having the same agent as the midfielder (Raiola).

In recent weeks, Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and to some extent Juventus, but the price tag makes the negotiations ever so difficult (demands of €100m).

