Juve, Joao Felix: 'Success has helped me with girls, they send naked photos'
14 April at 15:15Joao Felix is a man of the moment, as evidenced by his recent record-breaking hat-trick in the Europa League and the already long list of suitors for this summer.
Benfica's starlet finds himself on many clubs' respective radar, including Juventus, to which the €120m boy (the value of the release clause) has been repeatedly proposed by the agent Jorge Mendes.
However, the consequences of his breakthrough and the almost unexpected popularity may also lead to other results, as was revealed by the player himself.
"The success helped me a lot with the girls. On social media they often send me photos, even naked," he confessed to the famous Portuguese presenter Rui Maria Pego.
A phenomenon that seems to postpone the intentions of finding a stable relationship even for the 20-year-old Benfica youngster: "I don't think of finding a girlfriend, I'm still young. There is time for everything."
