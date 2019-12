Juve likely to accept Leicester’s offer for Rugani

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are likely to accept an offer from English Premier League outfit Leicester City for out-of-favour defender Daniele Rugani, as per the Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club since the summer transfer window when Matthijs de Ligt arrived from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €75 million.As per the latest report, Juve’s hierarchy have come to a conclusion that selling Rugani to the Foxes who are looking for a replacement of Harry Maguire will be a step in the correct direction, especially with the emergence of Merih Demiral as a potential first-choice centre-back in the near future.The Italy international has been at Juventus since February 2015 when he moved from FC Empoli for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.Since then, the centre-back has represented the Old Lady in 90 matches in all competition where he has scored seven goals along with providing one assist.