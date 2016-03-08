Juve make decision on Douglas Costa amid interest of Man City
12 June at 18:35Douglas Costa has joined Juventus on a permanent deal after one year on loan in Turin. The Serie A giants have paid a combined fee of € 46 million to get the Brazilian winger from Bayern Munich.
As Calciomercato.com reported a few weeks ago, Manchester City have set their sights on the talented winger who, however, is not expected to leave Juventus. Not even an offer in the region of € 80 million will convince Juve to offload the former Bayern Munich ace.
