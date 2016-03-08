Juve meet agent of Zaniolo as Chelsea and Real join race for Roma starlet

21 February at 13:25
Juventus Football Chief Executive Fabio Paratici met Claudio Vigorelli, the agent of Nicolò Zaniolo, in Madrid yesterday. According to Tuttosport, the meeting took place in Juventus' hotel in Madrid before the kick-off of Atletico-Juve.

Juve are long-time admirers of the 19-year-old who arrived at Roma in the summer as part of the Nainggolan deal. As a child, Zaniolo used to be a Juventus supporter but the former Fiorentina and Inter star recently revealed that his objective is to remain at Roma forever.

Meantime Juve continue the pressing on the promising midfielders who made his senior debut with the Giallorossi at the Santiago Bernabeu this past September.

According to Tuttosport Real Madrid and Chelsea have also set their sights on the talented midfielder who will soon discuss a contract extension with Roma. His price-tag could be higher than € 50 million.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.