Juve meet agent of Zaniolo as Chelsea and Real join race for Roma starlet
21 February at 13:25Juventus Football Chief Executive Fabio Paratici met Claudio Vigorelli, the agent of Nicolò Zaniolo, in Madrid yesterday. According to Tuttosport, the meeting took place in Juventus' hotel in Madrid before the kick-off of Atletico-Juve.
Juve are long-time admirers of the 19-year-old who arrived at Roma in the summer as part of the Nainggolan deal. As a child, Zaniolo used to be a Juventus supporter but the former Fiorentina and Inter star recently revealed that his objective is to remain at Roma forever.
Meantime Juve continue the pressing on the promising midfielders who made his senior debut with the Giallorossi at the Santiago Bernabeu this past September.
According to Tuttosport Real Madrid and Chelsea have also set their sights on the talented midfielder who will soon discuss a contract extension with Roma. His price-tag could be higher than € 50 million.
