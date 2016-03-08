Juve-Napoli: Sarri wants to be on the bench
27 August at 11:30Good news for Juventus: conditions are improving for Maurizio Sarri, who is recovering from pneumonia which resulted in him missing the first game of the season against Parma.
According to La Stampa, the Juventus manager wants to return to the bench already on Saturday night, as the Bianconeri will face Napoli at Allianz Stadium. New medical tests will take place in the coming days, and thee will be decisive.
Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon Sarri was at the Continassa, where he met his staff to discuss the game on the weekend, as well as the training sessions that lie ahead. Outside the centre, he signed autographs for the fans.
It remains to be seen if the doctors will give him the go-ahead, but it's clear that Sarri himself wants to be present for the game against his former team. In any case, he will still have the final say in all the important decisions.
