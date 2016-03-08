Juve, Nedved provides update on Dybala, Icardi and Sarri

While, of course, talking about the draw and his thoughts about the upcoming season, Nedved also addressed some transfer market rumours which have been on everybody's mind as of late: Dybala and Icardi.



"Dybala? It's a question for Paratici. As long as there is an open market, you work in and out. Icard? We work on our players, on the overall market. Everyone needs to work in and out," he began.

The Czech international also spoke about the situation of Maurizio Sarri, who is suffering from Pneumonia. However, unlike the reports from La Stampa the other day ( via Calciomercato.com ), the manager was more or less ruled out for the game by Nedved.

"Sarri? We published a statement, it is only right that he should be out of at least two games. Pneumonia is not easy and he is right to stay out," he concluded.

It remains to be seen if Sarri will be on the bench against his former side on Saturday, as Juve will take on Napoli at Allianz Stadium.