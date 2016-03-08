Juve, Official: Demiral operation a success. Out at least 6 months

Juventus has preferred not to waste any time. After confirming the serious ACL injury to the star defender, the Turin based club has decided to operate nice and early, with the operation a success (via calciomercato).



After confirming the injury with the meniscus yesterday at J Medical, today Merih Demiral has already ended up under the knife for surgery.



Just this late afternoon the operation, in Innsbruck at the Hochrum clinic by Professor Christian Fink, the same place and same surgeon who also operated Giorgio Chiellini last September.



The injury will no doubt come as a scare to the Juventus board, management, players and fans after losing their captain to similar circumstances so early in the season and with the inconsistent form of record defensive signing Mattias De Ligt, Demiral has been the new found shining light of the Bianconeri backline.



Juventus confirmed the success of the operation through an official press release.





"Merih Demiral underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery and suture of the lateral left knee meniscus tonight. The operation, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by Professor Christian Fink in the presence of the Juventus social doctor Dr. Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful".

The expected time of recovery is close to 6 months.

Anthony Privetera