Juve on alert as De Ligt admits 'maybe it is not the time to join Barcelona'
11 June at 09:45Matthijs de Ligt is one of the brightest talents in the world of football and half of the continent, including Juventus, is looking to acquire his services for the upcoming season after his positive showings with Ajax up until now. The Dutch defender spoke to Mundo Deportivo and focused especially on his future.
"It has been a spectacular season for me and my teams. The big clubs are interested in me? It is an honour, now I can think about it and decide my future," he said.
"Money is not important. For me it is important to know if I can stand out a play a lot in the team I join. Barcelona? It would be nice to play with De Jong but I have to think about myself. I don't know when I'll decide, I'll take my time. Maybe it is not yet the time to join Barcelona," de Ligt added.
Not exactly an opening from the starlet. Thus, his future remains even more uncertain. Juventus are hoping and have even sent a "secret agent" in CR7 to convince De Ligt, as the Portuguese superstar would have told the Dutchman to come to Turin, which was later confirmed by the player himself.
