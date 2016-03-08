Juve on alert as PSG star set to reject Barcelona
28 September at 22:55Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly set to reject Barcelona, putting Juventus on alert to make a move for the French star.
Rabiot has been a very important player for PSG over the last few seasons and has already appeared seven times in the Ligue 1 for the Parisiens, scoring once and impressing in the heart of the park.
Mundo Deportivo state that while Rabiot is set to reject all PSG attempts to renew his contract at the club, he would also not sign a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona.
The Catalans have been linked with a move for Rabiot, whose contract at the Parc des Princes runs out in the summer of 2019 and he is yet to agree terms over a new deal.
Rabiot will be free to discuss terms with other clubs in January and the Spanish outlet states that Rabiot will reject Barca's attempts of signing him. Juventus have also been linked with the Frenchman and this news certainly comes as good news for the bianconeri.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
