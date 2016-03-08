Juve, Paratici doesn't give up on Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea's request
14 March at 16:35For the summer transfer market, Juventus have very clear ideas on the priorities for next season and one of these is the purchase of a new left-back. On their wish list, we find Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, who has been linked with the Bianconeri for quite some time now.
In the last few months, the situation of the Italian-Brazilian full-back has changed a lot as Marcos Alonso has managed to bounce back from a poor run of form. In other words, the former has received less playing time and could be looking to move in the summer.
A departure at the end of the season is, therefore, no longer a remote scenario but a real hypothesis. For Juventus, Emerson has always been the first choice to become an alternative or the heir of Alex Sandro on the left-hand side. Chelsea, however, don't intend to make discounts.
The request is €25-30m, a figure that Fabio Paratici intends to cut down by taking advantage of Lampard's various technical choices. Juve don't give up Emerson, Chelsea set the conditions: a meeting is expected in the summer to take stock of the situation.
