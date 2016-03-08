Juve, Paratici doesn't give up on Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea's request

A departure at the end of the season is, therefore, no longer a remote scenario but a real hypothesis. For Juventus, Emerson has always been the first choice to become an alternative or the heir of Alex Sandro on the left-hand side. Chelsea, however, don't intend to make discounts.

The request is €25-30m, a figure that Fabio Paratici intends to cut down by taking advantage of Lampard's various technical choices. Juve don't give up Emerson, Chelsea set the conditions: a meeting is expected in the summer to take stock of the situation.