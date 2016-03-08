Juve, Paratici's plans for the free transfer market - the latest
07 March at 17:35
Fabio Paratici knows the free transfer opportunities on the market very well. He has made it one of Juventus' main strengths in the last few years, first with Beppe Marotta and then alone in the Bianconeri management. As a result of this, several players continue to offer themselves to the club.
Among these, the Turin side have memorized two names that have been offered more than once in the last few weeks, as learned by Calciomercato.com. In particular, Willian is far from the agreement with Chelsea and would like the Juventus project.
Everything is tied to the future of Maurizio Sarri, who really likes the player, but might not be on the Juve bench next season. Willian has been flirting with Juve for months but he isn't the first choice. He also has other offers and will reflect calmly.
Layvin Kurzawa is another man on Juve's radar, having come close to the club already in January as he was proposed in a swap deal with Mattia De Sciglio. Therefore, he continues to offer himself, wanting to complete the move to start fresh.
However, just like Willian, he isn't a first choice for the Bianconeri. From here to the end of April, the definitive choices of Paratici will be taken.
