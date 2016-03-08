Juve-Pogba, the first contacts have been made with Raiola
04 June at 10:00Juventus are not only planning to bring in a big-name manager, but also to surprise the fans on the transfer market. Fabio Paratici, in fact, has started the first contacts with Mino Raiola to try to bring Man Utd's Paul Pogba back to Italy, an idol of all Juventus fans.
Pogba has already given his willingness to a Serie A return, where he hit the highest peaks of his career. The destination is, as mentioned, familiar to him and a return would certainly make the team candidates to in Champions League, also given the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The main issue, of course, is represented by the price tag, as Man Utd value the player at around €100m. To lower the figure, the Bianconeri could decide to insert a technical counterpart, with Dybala and Alex Sandro being the options. This summer's negotiation, in short, has already come to life.
