Juve, possible swap deal with PSG involving Emre Can: the details
13 December at 11:30
The January market is approaching and Paris Saint-Germain could once again initiate contacts with Juventus, following the intense talks of the summer for several operations. Dybala, Emre Can and De Sciglio are the Bianconeri names on the plate - Meunier, Kurzawa and Paredes on the other side.
According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Emre Can and Leandro Paredes are two profiles that could materialize in a favourable deal for both clubs. The German midfielder hasn't had much space Juventus thus far, looking for a new adventure in January.
As the report continues, PSG like the player and their sporting director, Leonardo, may be able to offer Parades in exchange, as the Argentine has never settled in France. After his time at Roma, though, he has won the respect of the Bianconeri management.
In January, the two players could be key to unlocking the transfer market for both teams. However, there is still some time left until it opens, so it remains to be seen if the links are concrete.
