Juve-Psg, the truth about Emre Can and Paredes
27 December at 10:00The axis is heating up from Turin to Paris. There is Emre Can, above all. But not only. From Leandro Paredes to Thomas Meunier, and don't forget Mattia De Sciglio. The contacts remain frequent between Juventus and PSG (via calciomercato).
First of all Emre Can, who is likely to depart with or without Paredes. For Juventus, better with for equal exchange that could also come with the formula of the loan with a redemption option.
But at PSG not everyone is convinced of the renunciation of the Argentine midfielder. It is in Juventus best interest to coup as much money on a separate transfer for Can, as it will all be positive on the books.
Then there are the fullbacks.PSG is about to experience a half-revolution ahead of next season, when it will lose both Lavyin Kurzawa (without any drama) and Meunier (heavier starter) on a free transfer. De Sciglio remains an option for them but Juventus are not willing to part with less than 20 million.
Anthony Privetera
