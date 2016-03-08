Juve ready to challenge Inter for Darmian: the latest
25 July at 18:30Matteo Darmian trains and waits for a call to take the first flight to Italy and start a new era in his career. Man Utd no longer considered the Italian as the first choice, which is why he would like to leave the club this summer.
Three teams are interested in the full-back: Inter, Juventus and Napoli, even though the latter have cooled their interest as of late. Conte knows the player well since his time with the national team, keen to reunite with the player at San Siro. However, the deal is related to some sales, especially the one of Dalbert.
A similar situation can be seen at Juventus, who could make a move for the defender as soon as Cancelo departs. Paratici's relationship with the player's entourage is very good and thus a move is certainly a possibility.
