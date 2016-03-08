Juve receive €10m bid for Arsenal target Benatia
24 January at 13:10Juventus have received a € 10 million offer for their star defender Medhi Benatia, Sky Sport reports. The Morocco International wants to leave in January and his agents met Fabio Paratici yesterday to push for the player's exit (READ MORE).
Benatia is wanted by Arsenal but according to Sky Sport, the first offer was made by Qatar club Al Duhail. Benatia is willing to leave but Juventus need to find a replacement before giving green light to the exit of the 31-year-old
Go to comments