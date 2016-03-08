Juve, Roma identify Rugani as alternative to Alderweireld
22 July at 14:20After the sale of Marcano and above all of Manolas, Roma are looking for a new central defender. At the moment, Fonseca can only count on Federico Fazio, Juan Jesus and the newcomer Gianluca Mancini.
Petrachi, the Giallorossi's sporting director, identified the right profile a while back: Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham's Belgian defender, who played from start in yesterday's friendly against Juventus in Singapore.
However, the defender has recently revealed that he wants to stay in England, while Roma aren't willing to meet the €28m release clause set in his contract. Therefore, Petrachi has identified an alternative to the Belgian: Daniele Rugani.
The Italian's progress is slowed down by the competition of Chiellini, Bonucci, De Ligt and Demiral, which could result in a transfer. Juventus, however, ask for €30m and the player's salary is substantial. Therefore, a deal won't be easy, though Roma will keep on trying.
