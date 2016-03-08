Juve, Ronaldo furious in the locker room after Napoli defeat
28 January at 10:35Cristiano Ronaldo can't lose. He doesn't accept defeats in training matches, let alone in an official and important match like the one against Napoli on Sunday evening. As we know, the Bianconeri lost the game by two goals to one.
On the field, CR7 worked hard and tried to energize his teammates several times. According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), he was furious in the locker room after the game. Of course, the game was a great opportunity to extend their lead at the top.
After a year and a half at Juventus, the Portuguese striker is starting to become one of the leaders or at least a driver: everyone respects him. The standings remain tight and the team seems to have learned their lesson: that of Napoli and that of Ronaldo.
On Sunday afternoon, the Bianconeri will take on Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium, hoping to do better than the 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.
