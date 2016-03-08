Juve, Ronaldo: 'I miss Marcelo; Buffon and I spoke about...'

30 July at 12:30
Last night in Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded the 'Marca Leyenda' award. During the event, he spoke about his old friend Marcelo, Champions League and Buffon.
 
"Marcelo? He is happy in Madrid, I got along very well with him. I talked with him, Casemiro, Pepe and Coentrao, I got along with them all. Marcelo is a very funny guy and I miss him.
 
"Who would be good for Juve? I have no intention of naming names. I'm very happy with Juve, we are getting stronger and there is a great staff with very good people.
 
"Champions League favourites? Always the same: Real, Barcelona, ​​Atletico, Juve, Bayern, Liverpool. Barca, Real and City, perhaps, who spent more than all, are perhaps the real favourites.
 
"Buffon? I admire him and he said he was very happy to be together after so many years as opponents. I told him the same thing, I think he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world if not the best. He is in history, like Casillas. I'm very happy to be with him," he concluded.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.