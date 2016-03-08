Juve, Rugani is on the market: from Roma to Zenit - the latest
13 April at 16:30This summer, we can expect to see a lot of movement on the transfer market, although it will certainly be a special one. Instead of cash, swap deals will most likely be the most common operation type. One of the players that could switch clubs is Daniele Rugani.
The Juventus defender isn't considered the first choice and as Calciomercato.com have learned, this is pushing him to evaluate different projects where he can be a protagonist. Furthermore, the Bianconeri will be looking to sell him for budgetary reasons.
In the last two transfer windows, Rugani has seemingly been very close to leaving the club. He had already packed his bag last summer, but then Chiellini's injury came. In January, Demiral's injury blocked the former Empoli man from leaving once again.
This summer could be the right time. His price tag of at least €25m and the salary of about €3.5m per year has scared off clubs before, but the operation is far from blocked. In fact, Rugani remains a hot player on the market, as the likes of Arsenal, Roma, Napoli and Zenit are interested.
Go to comments