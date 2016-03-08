Juve, Rugani is on the market: from Roma to Zenit - the latest

In the last two transfer windows, Rugani has seemingly been very close to leaving the club. He had already packed his bag last summer, but then Chiellini's injury came. In January, Demiral's injury blocked the former Empoli man from leaving once again.

This summer could be the right time. His price tag of at least €25m and the salary of about €3.5m per year has scared off clubs before, but the operation is far from blocked. In fact, Rugani remains a hot player on the market, as the likes of Arsenal, Roma, Napoli and Zenit are interested.