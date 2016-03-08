Juve's probable XI for Lokomotiv game - Ramsey, Rugani in

This evening, Champions League continues with the fourth round of the group stage. After Inter and Napoli played last night, it's now time for Atalanta and Juventus. The latter could secure their ticket in a knockout phase with a win tonight, taking on Lokomotiv Moscow.

As was revealed by Sarri's squad list for the game, De Ligt will miss the clash due to an ankle injury. Therefore, it will be a battle between Demiral and Rugani for the spot alongside Bonucci. For the time being, Rugani seems to be ahead.