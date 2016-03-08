Juve’s Rugani, one step closer to exit in January
29 November at 10:35Italian Serie A outfit Juventus’ centre-back Daniele Rugani is edging closer to an exit from the club in the upcoming transfer window.
The 25-year-old has not been able to cement his spot in the playing XI in the ongoing campaign where he has only managed 180 minutes of first-team football.
Rugani has attracted interest from number of clubs—both in England and Italy—including Arsenal, Wolves, AS Roma and last but not the least AC Milan but none of them could find an agreement with the Turin-based club for the potential transfer of the player in the summer.
Therefore, it seems that Rugani’s time might well be coming to an end in the mid-season transfer window as the player himself will push for an exit in order to get first-team football.
The Italy international has been a Juventus player since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Empoli for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Fabrizio Romano
Go to comments