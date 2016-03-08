Juve, Sarri: 'Inter ahead is a great stimulus, Lazio a difficult game'
06 December at 14:30
Now Juventus are forced to chase Inter, depending on how things go tonight, of course, as the Nerazzurri take on Roma at San Siro. Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri spoke at the press conference today (via Calciomercato.com) ahead of the clash with Lazio tomorrow.
After the draw against Sassuolo at home, they will be looking for revenge against the Biancocelesti, hoping that Roma can give them some help in the other match to regain the first place. However, it won't be easy for the Bianconeri, as they have struggled to perform as of late.
“In the post-Champions matches, we had more difficulties at a subconscious level. This is a hypothesis, not a certainty, maybe it was just physical declines. Looking at the training sessions I'm confident. Inter ahead? I hope it's a great stimulus for us," Sarri began.
The manager also spoke about the opponents Lazio, who have had a very good start to the season, especially in attack. They have two of the best striker in the league, namely Correa and Immobile. Sarri made it clear that they need to keep them away.
"Strong team, the best in Italy when it comes to passes in the final third. Clearly, it's a difficult game. I expect a violent approach on their part, of great determination, we will have to keep them away from our penalty area," he continued.
He also talked about Emre Can and Khedira, with the latter suffering from a four-month stop due to a necessary operation to his knee.
"Emre Can is playing and he's not excluded, only from the Champions League. He knows very well that if he does well in the league, he will be taken into consideration. The stop of Khedira is a heavy loss, the worsening of his knee has advanced in a non-normal way," he concluded.
