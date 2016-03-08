Juve, Sarri's message to Bernardeschi: why Cuadrado played
19 September at 19:30
It was a decision that many people questioned ahead of Juventus' clash with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. So, why did Sarri choose Cuadrado? According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via calciomercato.com), Sarri chose the Colombian instead of the more offensive Bernardeschi to send a message.
With Cuadrado, Juventus were able to switch to a 4-4-2 formation when defending, shutting down the home side on the flanks, while in attack the Colombian once again re-joined Higuain and Ronaldo up front.
Sarri made this decision to remain low, not getting overexcited in their pressing, the newspaper continues. The result, however, was poor considering how the game developed, and the manager wasn't fully satisfied with the collective performance of the team.
The Bianconeri had a 2-0 lead on the Spanish side, but Herrera scored the equaliser on a corner in the 90th minute. Certainly, tough to swallow for Sarri's men who had done so well to get in front.
