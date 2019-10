Juve scouts observe four players during Liverpool-Spurs clash

Italian Serie A giants Juventus scouts have observed four players during Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s clash on Sunday, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The Turin-based club are already active in the transfer market and as per the latest report, their scouts were present at the Anfield during Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men during their English Premier League clash at the weekend.The report suggested that Juve’s scouts were in the stands to observing three Spurs players—winger Son Heung-min, midfielder Christian Eriksen, defender Toby Alderweireld—and Liverpool’s star striker Mohamed Salah.Out of those three, two—Eriksen and Alderweireld—are in the final year of their respective contract with the North London-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that they will be offered an extension in the near future. Son, on the other hand, has a contract with Spurs till 2023.Salah, who has already played in Italy with the likes of AS Roma and Fiorentina in the past, has a contract with the defending European champions till 2023.