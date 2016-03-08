Juve scouts observe four players during Liverpool-Spurs clash
29 October at 11:55Italian Serie A giants Juventus scouts have observed four players during Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s clash on Sunday, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turin-based club are already active in the transfer market and as per the latest report, their scouts were present at the Anfield during Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men during their English Premier League clash at the weekend.
The report suggested that Juve’s scouts were in the stands to observing three Spurs players—winger Son Heung-min, midfielder Christian Eriksen, defender Toby Alderweireld—and Liverpool’s star striker Mohamed Salah.
Out of those three, two—Eriksen and Alderweireld—are in the final year of their respective contract with the North London-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that they will be offered an extension in the near future. Son, on the other hand, has a contract with Spurs till 2023.
Salah, who has already played in Italy with the likes of AS Roma and Fiorentina in the past, has a contract with the defending European champions till 2023.
