Juve set price-tag for Higuain and Dybala, one of them will leave
12 May at 18:11Juventus are planning a huge revolution next season as the bianconeri are looking to strengthen the squad in each part of the pitch. Players are also expected to leave the Allianz Stadium and according to reports in Italy either Gonzalo Higuain or Paulo Dybala could leave Turin in the summer.
La Joya has attracted the interest of clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich while the former Napoli striker is being linked with Psg although the Ligue 1 giants are expected to receive a ban for breach of Financial Fair Play.
Sport Mediaset claims Juventus would prefer to sell Higuain who is reported to have a price-tag of € 50 million.
Scorer of 16 goals in Serie A this season, Higuain turns 31 in December and joined Juventus two years ago on a € 90 million deal.
Sport Mediaset also suggests that Dybala’s price-tag is much higher than Higuain’s as the former Palermo star would cost somewhere in the region of € 120-140 million.
Juventus are being linked with the signings of both Anthony Martial and Alvaro Morata who could make Juventus return on a two-year loan deal worth € 15 million with option to buy set to € 45 million.
