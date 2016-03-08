Juve: Spanish paper fuels Marcelo transfer speculations
16 August at 11:15Spanish outlet AS has sparked rumors of Marcelo's possible Real Madrid exit, with reports linking him with a move to Juventus.
Marcelo started for the Los Blancos in the UEFA Super Cup final game against Atletico Madrid yesterday, as the men in red and white ousted Real Madrid 4-2 in extra-time after the game had ended 2-2 in normal time.
AS have sparked speculation about Marcelo's possible Real Madrid exit this summer and have said that the Brazilian looked distracted during the Super Cup final game in Tallinn yesterday.
The outlet states that Marcelo was not like Marcelo and played very unlike him yesterday. They say that rumors of a move to Juventus could be playing on his head already.
Juventus are eyeing a move for the left-back, if Alex Sandro leaves but the bianconeri have rejected PSG's new offer for the former Porto star.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
