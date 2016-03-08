Juve star reveals the player he always wants to have in his team and it’s not Ronaldo
04 October at 13:30Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi spoke to Tuttosport and reveal why, for him, Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Leo Messi but the Italy international also admitted that the former Real Madrid star is not the player he wants to have in his team for trainings.
“It’s always better to have Chiellini on your side”, Bernardeschi said.
“However, teams are always made by the manager and his staff and they always try to have a good mix.”
Speaking about the funniest Juventus players, Bernardeschi said: “Blaise [Matuidi] is amazing. He is always making jokes and he wears some weird tracksuits. On the pitch he run for ten players, I really need to check if he comes to training by car or running.”
“The funniest people, however, are the goalkeepers. Szczesny is playful, they used to call him ‘dude’ in Rome because of the difficult pronunciation of his surname. We just call him ‘Tek’. Even the ‘senators’ like Chiellini and Bonucci seem very serious but you can have good jokes with them.”
