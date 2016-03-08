Juve studying possibility of renewing Higuain's contract: the situation
19 March at 17:00Juventus are thinking about possibility renewing the contract of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Turin based club are considering renewing the 32-year-old Argentine striker’s contract, depending on the wage conditions. Higuain currently earns around €7.5 million and his current deal expires in 2021. Juventus’ current plan is to spread out the costs of the contract.
The two parties are set to find a solution by the end of the season, the report continues. Some clubs have been linked with Higuain, and so if Juventus do want the player to remain in Turin next season a contract renewal is the best bet.
Higuain has made 34 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2150 minutes. In that time, he has scored eight goals and provided eight assists, being a consistent part of coach Maurizio Sarri’s squad.
Apollo Heyes
