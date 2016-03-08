Juve target Mattia Perin: 'I leave it to my agents and the two clubs'
02 June at 17:40
Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has spoken once about the rumours that has seen him been linked with Juventus.
Calciomercato.com had revealed that Juventus and Genoa have scheduled a meeting Tuesday to discuss about goalkeeper Mattia Perin. Earlier report said Genoa wanted Moise Kean to be included in the deal for Mattia Perin.
Calciomercato.com can confirm Moise Kean will not be a part of the deal and a fee is expected to agreed between the two clubs is 10 to 11 million euros and including bonuses. Mattia Perin is with Italy, training at Juventus training ground.
On his future, Perin said: "I do not feel like I'm here at home, I'm thinking of the National team, I leave it to my agents and the two clubs. I'm trying to leave the market rumors for ten to fifteen days. An excellent season at Genoa, there is the chance that it will go away but nothing is done yet. I feel ready in the case to make a qualitative leap "
